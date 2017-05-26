Fontenelle Creek Campground Staff Discover Small Leak During Routine Maintenance

KEMMERER – The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office in conjunction with the Bureau of Reclamation staff discovered a small leak during while completing annual maintenance to the potable water system at Fontenelle Creek Campground. The leak is located on the upper loop of the campground and potable water will be unavailable for several weeks while crews repair the system. The water system in other areas of the campground are unaffected by these repairs and all campsites are open for use.

Facilities at Fontenelle Creek include paved access roads, 55 campsites, 3 vault toilets, 3 flush toilets, potable water and a boat ramp. Fees are $7 per-night, per designated camping spot, and a $3 dumping fee. The campground will once again have a camp host on site during weekends and holidays to help with any questions or issues the public may have throughout the summer season. The Fontenelle Creek Recreation area is located on the west side of Fonetenelle Reservoir about 35 miles northeast of Kemmerer, Wyoming, and 10 miles south of La Barge, Wyoming.

Fontenelle Creek along with Slate Creek, Tailrace, and Weeping Rock campgrounds are managed jointly through an interagency agreement between the BLM Kemmerer Field Office and the Bureau of Reclamation Provo Area Office.

If you have any questions please contact Angela Beley, Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4508.