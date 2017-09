ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Water Development Commission and Engineering Analytics, Inc. would like to invite the public to attend an informational meeting to discuss the Fontenelle Dam and Outworks Level II Study Project.

The purpose of this meeting is to update interested parties on the progress of the project and to obtain public input.

It will take place September 7th, from 5:30 until 7 pm at Rock Springs City Hall in the Council Chambers.