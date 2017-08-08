Food Bank of Sweetwater County & Community Diaper Bank Program Receives United Way Grants

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $60,000 grant to Food Bank of Sweetwater County for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. This grant helps fund operating expenses of The Emergency Food Program that provides emergency food to the low-income community in Sweetwater County.

The Emergency Food Program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families.

Food Bank Clients will receive nutritious food to last for 3-5 days twice monthly.

“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to continue the Emergency Food Program during this great time of need within our community.” said Kathy Siler, Executive Director.

Diaper Bank Program Receives $5,000 Grant

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $5,000 grant to Food Bank of Sweetwater County for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. This grant provides funds for administrative expenses of The Community Diaper Bank.

The Food Bank is the host site of United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Community Diaper Bank. Diapers are distributed to low-income families twice monthly in Sweetwater County.

“We are pleased to be chosen as the host site of United Way’s Diaper Bank” said Kathy Siler, Executive Director.