Food, Music & Brews, Oh My… The 22nd Annual Bite Night is Here!

Get ready for an evening of fine biting!

The Sweetwater County Concert Association’s 22nd annual Bite Night Food and Beverage Show is just around the corner.

This night of bites is Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 6 – 9 pm at the Holiday Inn Ballroom.

Come enjoy beer, wine and food samples showcasing Sweetwater County merchants. Relish the music while browsing auction items, and participating in raffles.

Tickets are available online

or at the Rock Springs & Green River Chambers

Live Entertainment

The event will feature entertainment by Affirmation with Jason Deher on guitar, Joe Barbuto on keyboard, Dave Jensen on bass, and Michael Weiss on drums. Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Bernadine Craft.

There will be a variety of options for attendees to enjoy:

More than 30 food vendors will provide samplings, or “bites,” of their selected specialty items.

More than a dozen vendors of wines, spirits and/or microbrews will be providing tastings.

Soft drinks and coffee will also be available.

Numerous local merchants and artists donated a variety of items for the silent auction and for special raffles. Gift baskets, professional services, and gift certificates from area restaurants and merchants are a few items to be showcased during the event.

Art pieces donated by local artists include:

Handmade jewelry

Original woodworking

Photography

Paintings

Pottery, ceramic and glass creations

Hand sewn quilts, blankets, and other items

**Buy a 50/50 raffle ticket for a chance to win half of the proceeds. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online. The winner will be announced at Bite Night and does not have to be present to win.



In addition to the silent auction, there will be raffles running throughout the evening. This year there will be a vote for the “People’s Choice” food vendor.

Event Information

When: April 7, 2018, 6 – 9 pm

Where: Holiday Inn in Rock Springs

Ticket price: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Ticket purchase locations: Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce, and NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

**The Holiday Inn will offer a special room rate to those attending Bite Night.

What does Bite Night Support?

The Bite Night Food and Beverage Show is an annual fundraiser for the Sweetwater County Concert Association and assists them in providing top quality professional entertainment at minimal cost. They have been a part of Sweetwater County’s cultural scene for over 75 years. As the price of booking professional artists continues to escalate, the Concert Association depends increasingly upon events such as Bite Night; the Association remains committed to not raising ticket prices if at all possible.

Proceeds from Bite Night also help to fund their local scholarship program. This program benefits local music students needing financial assistance for items such as instrument rental, appropriate concert attire or travel expenses.

Performances the SCCA has sponsored over the years include:

Shanghai Acrobats

Dallas Brass

New York Theater Ballet

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Leon Williams

Vienna Boys Choir

Ronnie Kole

Jack Daniel’s Silver Cornet Band

John Davidson

A Modern Tribute to ABBA

The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES). The Concert Association is run by local volunteers and has no paid staff. Their artists are booked through Allied Concert Services in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Many of the touring artists provide assemblies, programs and master classes for students in both school districts and at Western Wyoming Community College in addition to their evening concert.

The final concert for the current season will be:



Dahal Dunne – Entertainer from County Corke, Ireland – April 27 at Green River

Lincoln Middle School

The 2018-2019 concert series will feature these performances:

“Those Were the Days” with William Florian, formerly with the New Christy Minstrels

Black Market Trust – smooth vocals in the style of Sinatra and Bobby Darin with guitar, violin, bass & drums

Tapestry – tribute to Carole King and her legendary album Tapestry

7th Ave – mixed vocal quartet with guitar, piano & tracks

The Sweetwater County Concert Association frequently partners with SBOCES and WWCC in providing educational opportunities to area students. The Association also has reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig, Colorado associations. SCCA season tickets are valid at any concert association performances in those two communities. SCCA members may also attend any performance of the Desert Dance Theatre at WWCC as part of the season.

Tickets for all concerts and events are available at the Rock Springs and Green River

Chambers of Commerce and online.

