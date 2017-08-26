Food, Prizes and More at Fremont Therapy Group’s Open House!

Join us for a ribbon cutting and open house on August, 31st at 4:30 p.m!

Fremont Therapy Group, formerly Summit Physical & Sports Therapy, has moved to 330 Upland Way in Green River, Wyoming.

Come take a look at our new 6,000 square foot facility which includes an in-ground aquatic therapy pool with an underwater treadmill, five private treatment rooms and an expansive gym area with state of the art therapy equipment. Let our therapists tell you about the wide range of specialties we offer as well as our one-on-one quality treatments.

Summit and Fremont Therapy have been under common ownership since April of 2014. With the addition of the new building we felt it was a good time to unify this clinic by name.

In addition to this clinic in Green River, we have clinics in Lander, Riverton, Rawlins, and Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs.

Learn more about Fremont Therapy Group on their website.

