Football League Registration Starts July 3

Calling all little football enthusiasts going into 4th, 5th, and 6th grade!

The Rock Springs Young American Football League starts registration for their 2017/2018 season soon!
 .

Registration:

Dates: July 3, 5, 10, 11, 17, 18
Time: 6-8 pm
Place: 200 Community Park Drive, next to the City Parks Department. (In the white and brown building)
 .

To Register:

  • Please provide Birth Certificate (copy OK).
  • $85 per player and $75 each additional player per household (includes equip rental, reg fees, and jersey).
  • Child must turn 9 yrs old before Sept 15, 2017.
  • Child cannot turn 13 years old before Sept 15, 2017.
  • Child can only play in RSYAFL for 3 years.
Contact League Commissioner Teno Trujillo at (307) 354-6404 or Preston Randall at (307) 389-8206 for more information.

 

