Football League Registration Starts July 3

Calling all little football enthusiasts going into 4th, 5th, and 6th grade!
The Rock Springs Young American Football League starts registration for their 2017/2018 season soon!
Registration:
Dates: July 3, 5, 10, 11, 17, 18
Time: 6-8 pm
Place: 200 Community Park Drive, next to the City Parks Department. (In the white and brown building)
To Register:
- Please provide Birth Certificate (copy OK).
- $85 per player and $75 each additional player per household (includes equip rental, reg fees, and jersey).
- Child must turn 9 yrs old before Sept 15, 2017.
- Child cannot turn 13 years old before Sept 15, 2017.
- Child can only play in RSYAFL for 3 years.
Contact League Commissioner Teno Trujillo at (307) 354-6404 or Preston Randall at (307) 389-8206 for more information.
