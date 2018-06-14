For Now, RVs Okay in Mobile Home Parks in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — For the time being, it remains permissible for recreational vehicle owners

to set up their RVs in mobile home parks and use them as residences. How long that will

continue to be allowed remains up in the air after the Rock Springs Planning & Zoning

Commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

“For now it’s okay, but we need to get some clarifications,” City Planner Steve Horton

said following the P&Z meeting.

A permit from the city is necessary to establish a mobile home residence in a mobile

home park, under current city ordinances. Some RV owners have been able to obtain

permits to park their vehicles in mobile home parks and leave them there as presumably

permanent residences.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

However, the definition of what constitutes a “mobile home” and a

“residence” came under discussion by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The permitting process is necessary due to utility considerations such as gas lines and

electricity, Horton said. The crux of the discussion centered on the definition of a

“recreational vehicle” versus the definition of a “mobile home”. Horton asserted that the

definition of a mobile home does not stretch to include RVs.

“RVs are temporary homes. We don’t feel comfortable issuing permits for RVs,” Horton

said. He added that he would like to be able to issue mobile home permits without any

qualms.

A mobile home is a residence that cannot move, Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said,

and thus an RV is the same as a mobile home if the RV cannot move from its location.

Not exactly, Horton responded, since a mobile home must be a minimum of 30 feet in

length.

Some RVs could still be considered as mobile homes then, Schoenfeld said, since they

are sometimes in excess of 30 feet in length.

“I would still call an RV an RV since there are other criteria,” Commissioner Tim

Sheehan said.

“The hookups (for RVs and mobile homes) are different,” Commissioner Gabe Bustos

declared.

Schoenfeld then suggested changing the definitions for RVs and mobile homes.

“I think it would be a good idea to clean that up,” Horton concurred.

“An RV is designed to be moved,” Commissioner Sue Lozier said. She added that if an

RV was set up in a mobile home park and then surrounded by a permanent layout such as

plants or other yard items, then “you kind of have the same thing” as a mobile home.

A recreational vehicle is a temporary place to live and is not designed to be lived in 365

days a year, Sheehan said, adding “An RV won’t last for that.”

Horton said that he would like to see the discussion continue, but for now, at least, RVs

can continue to receive permits for setting-up in mobile home parks.

In other actions, the P&Z Commission approved a request for the Final Plat for the

Community Center Subdivision filed by the City of Rock Springs—City Council being a

resubdivision of portions of North Addition to the City of Rock Springs and including

Lots 1 through 8 of Block 5, Lots 7 & 8 of Block 10, and portions of the platted Bitter

Creek Channel. Commissioners approved the request with a stipulation for an easement

for the plat to be submitted to the Rock Springs City Council for approval.

Commissioners also approved a request for the Final Plat for the North Side State Bank

Commercial Subdivision filed by Glacier Bank being a resubdivision of portions of North

Addition to the City of Rock Springs and including Lot 6 through 12 of Block 2, Lots 1

through 5 with Original Alley, Block 10, and portions of the platted Bitter Creek

Channel.