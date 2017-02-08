Former MHSC Trustee Artis Kalivas Gives His Opinion On MHSC Trustee Board Changes

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Former Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Trustee Artis Kalivas called into the Radio Network this morning for an impromptu interview concerning the recent downsizing of the MHSC Board of Trustees.

The interview was conducted by Al Harris and Steve Core.

BACKGROUND

Yesterday three members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees offered their resignations during Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting.

The commissioners voted to remove two other board members.

The resignations of Grant Christensen, Harry Horn, and Joe Manatos, were accepted by the commissioners, they unanimously voted to remove Gene Carmody and Artis Kalivas.

They also voted to reduce the seven-person hospital board to five members.

The resignations and removals left only Taylor Jones and Richard Mathey on the hospital board.

To give the resized MHSC Board a quorum, Barbara Sowada was appointed to the board.

During an emergency meeting of the MHSC Board of Trustees on Tuesday afternoon, the MHSC Board of Trustees voted to accept the resignation of MHSC CEO Gerald Klein and place CFO Irene Richardson into the CEO position temporarily.

A special meeting has been announced for 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, in the classrooms at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The agenda is to ratify actions taken at the emergency meeting conducted February 7, 2017.