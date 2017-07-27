Former Sublette County Sheriff Sentenced

Story Courtesy of Bob Rule, owner, KPIN Radio – Pinedale, Wyoming

PINEDALE — The sentencing phase of the criminal trial of former Sublette County Sheriff Haskell was held Thursday morning (July 27, 2017) in Sublette County District Court. Judge Cranfill presided over the sentencing, and after hearing from both sides, ordered three terms of “ACC”, of nine months each, which Haskell will be able to serve concurrently.

“ACC” is Adult Community Corrections, and only three cities in Wyoming offer this: Cheyenne, Casper, and Gillette, which means that Haskell will have to serve his sentence in one of these three cities. Basically, it is a “work release” type of program, where Haskell will be released during the day to work, but must return for incarceration at night.

It was unclear to me at the hearing what the financial reimbursement was, which Judge Cranfill ordered. The prosecution had asked for approximately $583,000 along with approximately $11,000 in expenses.

Michael Bennett, the attorney for Haskell, told KPIN Radio that he intends to appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The starting saga of this case began when Haskell ordered new uniforms for the Sublette County deputies prior to his being sworn into office.