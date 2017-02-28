Former Tiger Carlos Salcido Earns MW All-Conference Honors at New Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 19 University of New Mexico track & field athletes were selected to the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field All-Conference men’s and women’s teams on Monday.

The Lobos, who received a pair of fourth-place finishes from the men and women during the MW Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center, saw six men and two relay teams claim eight total honors, while six women and a relay team posted seven total selections.

All-Mountain West selections are awarded to the top three finishers in each event at the conference championships.

For the men, Josh Kerr led the way with two all-conference selections, one for his individual title in the mile run and one as part of the men’s winning distance medley relay team.

Elmar Engholm, Mark Haywood and Kristian Uldbjerg Hansen also earned All-MW honors for their contributions in the DMR, which set the New Mexico record in the event.

Additionally, the Lobos’ 4×400 meter relay team of Cheyne Dorsey, Isaac Gonzales, Carlos Salcido and Haywood were recognized as all-conference. Like the DMR, the men’s 4×400 also set a new UNM record.

Also capturing all-conference honors were Engholm (mile), Tanner Battikha (long jump), Ryan Chase (heptathlon), Ben Shields (60-meter dash) and Graham Thomas (5000).

On the women’s side, two titlists were accorded honors, with Alice Wright in the 5000 and Jannell Hadnot in the triple jump.

Also receiving individual selections were Amaris Blount (weight throw), Sophie Connor (800), Kyra Mohns (pentathlon) and Calli Thackery (3000).

Blount and Connor also set new school records in their respective events.

The women’s DMR team of Connor, Thackery, Larimar Rodriguez and Hannah Riker-Urrutia also earned all-conference honors.

