Former Union President Sentenced For Theft of Labor Union Funds

CHEYENNE – After pleading guilty to theft of union funds in November of last year, Harold Giberson was sentenced on Feb. 7 in federal court.

Harold Giberson, 63, of Rock Springs, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on February 7 for theft of labor union funds. Giberson was the long time president of the Utility Workers Union of America Local 127.

From 2011 through January 2015, he embezzled over $150,000 from the local union by using the union's credit card for personal expenses and by claiming unauthorized travel reimbursements. Local union trustees discovered the embezzlement and Giberson resigned from the union in February 2015.

Giberson, who is in poor health and appeared in court on oxygen, received five years of probation with the first six months in home confinement. Giberson was also ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment and $158,953.28 in restitution. Giberson is also prohibited by federal law from serving as a union official for 13 years.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards.