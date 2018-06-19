Foster Friess is in Green River Wednesday at The Fish Bowl for a Town Hall

Foster Friess grew up herding cattle on the family ranch before becoming a Captain in the US Army. An American success story, Foster grew $800 of leave pay into a $15 billion investment fund.

Over the past 25 years, Foster and his wife Lynn have engaged in a wide scope of philanthropic activities, from supporting families of disabled children in Wyoming to assisting victims of Hurricane Katrina and the Haitian earthquake.

Internationally recognized as one of the greatest investment minds of our time, Foster Friess will take those skills as Governor and invest in a prosperous future for all of Wyoming.