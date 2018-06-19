Foster Friess is in Green River Wednesday at The Fish Bowl for a Town Hall

‘Come find out what all the fuss is about’
Foster Friess is a conservative Republican candidate for Wyoming governor who will work to diversify the economy, stabilize the state budget and enhance educational opportunities.
FREEDOM
PROSPERITY
KINDNESS
Foster Friess grew up herding cattle on the family ranch before becoming a Captain in the US Army. An American success story, Foster grew $800 of leave pay into a $15 billion investment fund.
Over the past 25 years, Foster and his wife Lynn have engaged in a wide scope of philanthropic activities, from supporting families of disabled children in Wyoming to assisting victims of Hurricane Katrina and the Haitian earthquake.
Internationally recognized as one of the greatest investment minds of our time, Foster Friess will take those skills as Governor and invest in a prosperous future for all of Wyoming.
Saddle up and join Foster’s team at
www.fosterfriess.com
Paid political ad by Friess for Governor
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.