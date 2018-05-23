Foster Friess speaking in Rock Springs Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County residents will get their first chance to meet Governor candidate Foster Friess this Thursday. He will be hosting a reception at the Sidekicks Bookbar at 6 p.m. at 507 Broadway St. Refreshments will be served.

When Friess entered the race, it created quite a statewide buzz. “Come by Sidekicks Thursday to see what all the fuss is about.”

Friess is a conservative Republican who made a name for himself in the business world by creating a $15 billion company. He and his wife Lynn have lived in Wyoming for the past 25 years. “We have been blessed. This is a chance for us to give back to the state we love so much,” Friess says.

He says he brings to the table considerable business experience, which he will use as governor to improve jobs and help existing businesses. His campaign is a chance to demonstrate his considerable leadership skills as he seeks the primary governmental office in the state.

His three main issues are he wants to diversify the economy, stabilize the state budget and enhance the state’s education opportunities. “Freedom, Prosperity, and Kindness are the key words of my message,” Friess says.

While in Sweetwater County, he will be touring various facilities, including a trona mine.

Friess is one of six candidates seeking the GOP nomination. Voting is Aug. 21 for the Wyoming primary.