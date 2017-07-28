Four Indicted By Federal Grand Jury Arrested

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said three Green River men and a Salt Lake City woman are behind bars on a variety of drug charges after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in Casper.

On Thursday, county SNAAG (Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group) detectives and deputies arrested Zacariah Strange, 43, for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Darrell Peter Gilson, 44, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, 43-year-old Martina Caspari, aka Martina Lane, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Jonathan W. Mortimer, 35, for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Thursday’s arrests stem from the same six-month, multi-agency drug trafficking investigation that resulted in over two dozen felony arrests in Rock Springs, Green River, Fort Bridger, and Evanston in May.

The four remain in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs.