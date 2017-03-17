Four-Time Utah State Champ Signs With Mustangs

ROCK SPRINGS – Junior College wrestling programs around the region are hard at work building towards next season. This week, the Western Wyoming Mustangs took a big step forward.

Coalville, Utah, wrestler Jaxon Cole signed his name on the dotted line and will join the Mustangs next season. WWCC Head Coach Art Castillo said the four-time state champ is undoubtedly the most decorated wrestler they have had at Western.

“I have followed Jaxon for years and have been amazed at some of the things he has been able to do. He has a high school record of 203-8 and has placed at or won many of the biggest and best tournaments in the nation,” Castillo said. “We could be here all day talking about what Jaxon has accomplished on the mat, needless to say, we are very excited to be able to sign a kid like Jaxon.”

Western has high expectations for the young wrestler, both on and off the mat. The Mustangs will look for one Cole to replace another as they are hopeful Cole will fill Cole Verner’s spot at 125.

“We expect him to do some big things in his two years here and have an immediate impact,” Castillo continued. “Along with the expectations we have for him on the mat, we expect him to excel in the classroom. Jaxon will wrestle 125 pounds for us.”

Not only are the Mustangs excited but Cole is excited to take the next step as well.

I signed with Western because I really liked the campus and I really like the town too. The team felt like a family to me, everyone got along and I really liked it. My goals while I am at Western are to win two national titles and to keep a really good grade point average and get my diesel mechanics certificate.” -Jaxon Cole

Jaxon Cole Highlights