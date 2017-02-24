Fourth-Quarter Run Leads to Lady Tiger Sweep of Kelly Walsh

CASPER – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers used a run to start the fourth quarter and were able to maintain the lead to sweep the season series with Kelly Walsh with the 50-44 win. The win moves both teams to 5-4 in the conference.

The Lady Tigers came out on fire and behind a balanced team attack jumped out to an 11-1 lead. Kelly Walsh took advantage of turnovers and responded with a 13-0 run to take a 14-11 lead. Ky Buell hit a three with time running down to even the game at 14 after one.

The two teams traded buckets to start the second quarter as they remained tied at 18 a piece. Kelly Walsh was able to get a little breathing room with an 8-2 run to close out the second to take a 26-20 lead at the break. Buell finished with seven points while Maggie Justinak and Emily Quigly each added five in the first half.

Selena Cudney’s board work led to a Quigly three-point play as the Lady Tigers cut the lead in half to start the third quarter. Justinak and Buell traded buckets with Kelly Walsh as the Lady Trojans were able to stay ahead four midway through the third. Cudney sparked a small Lady Tiger run and a Buell steal and layup gave the Lady Tigers the lead at the end of the third, 32-31.

Buell extended the lead to three to start the third and buckets by Sarye Thomas and Taylor Jenkins had the Lady tigers up seven early in the fourth, 38-31. After a Kelly Walsh bucket, Justinak scored and a three-point play by Cudney extended the Lady Tiger lead to nine. The Lady Trojans connected on a three to cut it back to 44-38 but Quigly continued to work down low to Keep RSHS out front with two minutes to go. Kelly Walsh tried to make a late run but Buell hit several crucial free throws in the final minute to give the ladies the win, 50-44.

Buell led the way with 17 points while Quigly finished with 11 points. Justinak added 10 in the win and Cudney scored six points but had 11 important rebounds on the night.

Rock Springs High School

