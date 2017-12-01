Fox Funeral Home Offers Memorial Ornaments for Loved Ones

Since Christmas is a time for remembering, we are offering a custom engraved memorial ornament to anyone who has lost someone close to them.

This ornament is a free gift, and as you enjoy this Christmas season, we hope this gesture will serve to remind you of the holidays past and the love that was shared.

May the quiet peace of Christmas warm your heart and home.” ~ Fox Funeral Home

Stop by Fox Funeral Home and show this image for your FREE Memorial Ornament, while supplies lasts.

Learn more about Fox Funeral Home online and the services they offer.

Call Fox Funeral Home.

Stop by Fox Funeral Home, at 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Spring to reserve your ornament today.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.