Frances Ann Oaks (September 16, 1949 – March 23, 2017)

ROLLA, MO — Frances passed away peacefully on March 23rd, 2017, in Rolla Missouri.

She was born September 16, 1949, in Green River WY at home with a midwife to Cora (Dominguez) & Frank Cordova.

She attended school in Green River.

She worked as a bartender at the Mustang and the Mast in 1970’s 80s and went to work at the Red Feather in 1983 where she worked for 17 years. She moved to Licking MO in July 2016 to be close to Bob as he retired from the US Army after 23 years of service.

She loved watching football and was an avid Washington Redskin’s fan and a Wyoming Cowboy fan. She also liked reading, watching crime & detective shows and watching game shows. She also liked to do word search puzzles.

Survivors include her daughter Tina and husband Mark Doyle of Green River WY, son Bob and wife Becky Oaks of Licking MO and four grandchildren. Sisters Sophie Arguello, Mary Rudy, Bee Cordova & brother Wheatie Cordova of Green River. Sister Martha Miller of Rock Springs and Rosa Casados of Long Beach CA. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Cora, brother Herb Cordova, and sister Ernestine Reyes; brother-in-laws Jim Rudy, Lawrence Casados and Joe Reyes.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagles in Green River.