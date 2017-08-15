FREE Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training from Climb Wyoming

SWEETWATER AREA SINGLE MOMS: Climb Wyoming is offering a FREE Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training starting soon.

Learn the skills to obtain a CNA license with the potential to earn $11-13 per hour to start.

Let us know you’re coming by indicating “attending” to this Facebook event and join us in person for the information meeting Tuesday, August 22, 6 p.m. at Climb Wyoming’s Rock Springs Office, 4020 Dewar Drive, Suite B.

Childcare is not provided — please plan accordingly.

Get more details about this training and upcoming trainings at climbready.org

You can also call 307-382-0771, or message us here on Facebook.

Want to get a reminder? Text “SWEETINFO” to 41411.

We hope to see you there!

