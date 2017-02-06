Why Pay a FEE When You Can Get It for FREE?

With 1st Bank’s Totally FREE Checking, you’ll never pay a monthly service charge or be required to keep a minimum balance.

Click HERE to open a personal account online.

Own a Business? Our Totally Free Business Checking will keep you running without the hassle of service charges! You’ll get *3,000 FREE monthly transaction items — all without a monthly service charge or the need to keep a minimum balance.

As the cherry on top of this sweet deal, all of our Checking Accounts also come with the following products and services for — you guessed it — FREE!

Instant Issue Visa Debit Card with Debit Card Guard text alerts and 24/7 fraud department support

Online Banking with Bill Pay, eStatements and ‘My Finance’ Budgeting Tool

Mobile Banking with Mobile Check Deposit (Mobile Check Deposit available for personal accounts and Sole Proprietors)

Person to Person Payments – pay nearly anyone with an email address or phone number!

Text Banking

Free ATMs at over 100 Glacier Family of Banks locations

Thank You Gift

We’ll even buy back your unused checks and debit cards from another financial institution! See details below.

What are you waiting for? Switch TODAY!

Ready to open a personal account online? Click HERE.

Like 1st Bank on Facebook for helpful banking updates!

Other fees such as overdraft, returned item, continuous overdraft, dormant fees, etc. may apply.

Buy back is given at the time checks/debit cards are presented – $1.50 per pad/debit card, up to $15, for the Totally Free Checking Account and $2.50 per pad/debit card, up to $25, for the Totally Free Business Checking Account.

*Transaction items include all debits, credits and deposited items. If the Totally Free Business account exceeds 3,000 monthly items, the account may be changed to another checking product.

Free gift provided at the time of account opening.

Bank rules and regulations apply.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.