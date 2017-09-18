Free Concert Will Take Place At Broadway Theater On September 22nd

ROCK SPRINGS — For over 27 years, The Piatigorsky Foundation’s commitment to artistic excellence and public outreach has fascinated many avid concert goers as well as curious first-timers.

It is this combination of complimentary access, flamboyant performances, and human warmth that makes Piatigorsky Foundation concerts so appealing to diverse audiences.

For the fifteenth consecutive year, The Muriel & Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Trust is funding The Piatigorsky Foundation’s tour of Wyoming. In an effort to serve more communities, two tours will once again be presented in the state. The Fall tour, beginning in Powell on September 18th and concluding on September 24th in Rawlins, will include public concerts and school outreach programs. The Wyoming Arts Council has served as the facilitator with each of the 16 communities throughout the state.

American soprano Katharine Dain, acclaimed for “thrilling,” “heart-piercing” performances (Irish Times), has sung with the Netherlands Opera (Claude Vivier Kopernikus), Sinfonia Teatro Comunale di Bologna under Roberto Abbado, Südwestradiofunkorchester Freiburg & Baden-Baden under Ingo Metzmacher, Asko|Schönberg Ensemble under Reinbert de Leeuw, Nieuw Ensemble under Ed Spanjaard, and with orchestras and opera companies throughout Europe and the United States. Opera roles include Donizetti’s Lucia and Mozart’s Donna Anna and Fiordiligi; 2018 will see her role debut as Konstanze in five French opera houses. She has appeared at New York’s Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Vienna’s Musikverein and Konzerthaus, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Paris Philharmonie, and at festivals including Aldeburgh Music, West Cork Chamber Music Festival, Holland Festival, and the Ravinia Festival. Ms. Dain was educated at Harvard University (Boston), the Guildhall School of Music and Drama (London), and Mannes College of Music (New York). She currently lives in the Netherlands. Read more about Katharine at www.katharinedain.com.

Keyboardist and conductor Jeffrey Grossman specializes in vital, engaging performances of music of the past, through processes that are intensely collaborative and historically informed. This season, Jeffrey directs from the harpsichord and organ concerts with the acclaimed baroque ensemble The Sebastians and returns to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra as featured harpsichord soloist in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti.

In addition to serving as artistic director of The Sebastians, Jeffrey also performs this year with TENET, The Green Mountain Project, Chamber Music Northwest, Quodlibet, New York Baroque Incorporated, and the Bach Players of Holy Trinity. Jeffrey can be heard on the Avie, Gothic, Naxos, Albany, Soundspells, Métier, and MSR Classics record labels. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he holds degrees from Harvard, Juilliard, and Carnegie Mellon University. He currently resides in New York City. Read more about Jeffrey at www.jeffreygrossman.com.