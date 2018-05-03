Free Cryptocurrency Informational Seminar Offered in May

ROCK SPRINGS — Modern Money Team, a company that says they are “crowd-funding a powerful cryptocurrency mining operation,” is putting on a seminar to educate people on what cryptocurrency is, how to create an ewallet, and how people can generate a passive income from it.
The seminar is free and open to the public.
Wyoming is the first state in the lower 48 to see the future of cryptocurrency.
Legislators put bills into action this last legislative session to put Wyoming as a pioneer in cryptocurrency.
Do you not know what cryptocurrency is? Have you heard of Bitcoin and wondered how it worked? The seminar should answer those questions.
Seminar Details
- May 12 2018
- 12pm-2pm
- Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Dr., Rock Springs, Wyoming
If there are any questions, email Jeff Green at Green.m.jeff@gmail.com.