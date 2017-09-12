FREE EVENT: Rock Springs Episcopal Church Presents One-Act Play Chimes

ROCK SPRINGS — ‘Suicide is ‘The guilt, the grief, the ghost that never leaves us.’ – Christina Magagna.

‘Pain, that which torments, that which hopefully does not chain us, nor deny us.’ – John Prokos

The Episcopal Suicide Prevention Connection, together with Sweetwater BOCES, Western Wyoming Community College, and The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, will present ‘Chimes’, an original one-act play by Donovan Rawlings,

Saturday and Sunday evenings, September 16 and 17, at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, corner of B and 2nd Street in Rock Springs, WY. Both productions begin at 7:00 PM. This is a FREE event.

It is a return performance for this one-act play. The original production was performed September 19th, 2015 at the Western Wyoming Community College theater.

The response from the Episcopal Church was such that it should return and be performed as part of The Episcopal Church’s Suicide Prevention Program for 2017.

‘I am deeply honored that this request was made by the Rev Dr Bernadine Craft and the Episcopal Church’, says Rawlings. ‘I feel that it is an opportunity for not only the Episcopal Church, but for Sweetwater County, to portray just a few reasons why adults choose to consider the devastating and tragic decision to end their lives.’

‘The frequency of suicide in Wyoming is more than double the National average. Sweetwater County is second only to Fremont County in the number of those who carry this devastating action to its conclusion.

Of these souls, adults between the ages of 25 – 55 are the highest, both in number and escalation. It is an awful statistic that has increased beyond all other age groups. My hope is that anyone seeing this one-act play may pause, possibly just long enough to understand that dying is not the last option they have.’

‘And I am especially impressed by the attitude and efforts made by The Episcopal Church. Their message is one of hope and an unshakeable commitment to help those who contemplate suicide not to carry their decision to its devastating end.’

‘The cast’, states Rawlings, ‘is truly wonderful. Each one brings a power and emphasis to the work that is unforgettable. They are magnificent to watch. And to perform and show this program in the Episcopal Church itself, has added a depth that has made it more beautiful and powerful than I could have imagined.’

‘What I am very grateful for is that ‘Chimes’ is a collaboration of dedicated people and organizations within Sweetwater County.

The Episcopal Church, Sweetwater BOCES, Western Wyoming Community College, The Actors’ Mission, The Pickin’ Palace, and residents have all contributed and made what I believe to be powerful event addressing a terrible, terrible condition that affects all us. I honestly could not be prouder to be a part of it’.

The cast and crew includes The Rev Dr Bernadine Craft, Roy Hansen, Stacey Fernandez, John Prokos, Ryan Kuck, Christina Magagna, John Hastert, and Tommy Zuehlsdorff.

There will be a question and answer session after the production.

.

September is suicide awareness month.

.

For More Information

Information about suicide prevention trainings offered through this partnership will be posted on the home pages of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming’s website, The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming’s website, and the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming’s website.