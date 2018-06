GREEN RIVER — A free Gospel Concert is set for Evers Park.

Rock Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church is sponsoring a free Gospel Concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Evers Park on Expedition Island in Green River.

A variety of Christian music groups are scheduled to perform.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Everyone is welcome to attend the free, family-friendly event. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and non-alcoholic refreshments and snacks.