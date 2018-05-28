Free Kids Fishing Day in Pinedale

PINEDALE — Kids up to age 13 are invited to ‘get hooked on fishing’ at the annual Kids Fishing Day event Saturday, June 2, 2018.

The event will take place at the CCC Ponds three miles north of Pinedale.

Parents are invited to come and share in the fun and maybe learn a thing or two themselves.

There will be short educational activities, lunch and the opportunity to catch rainbow trout, grayling, and brown trout in the pond.

Some fishing gear and worms will be available if needed.

The entire event is free of charge.

Registration is from 9:45a.m. to 10:00a.m. at the CCC Ponds parking area. Participants are encouraged to be there on time.

To get there take the road to Lakeside Lodge at Fremont Lake and follow the signs for CCC Ponds.

The local Trout Unlimited chapter will provide a free hotdog and hamburger lunch. The event is planned to conclude at 2:00p.m..

Topics for the educational activities include fish identification, fly and spin casting, fish anatomy, and fish habitat.

“The kids seem to enjoy the fish anatomy and fly casting stations the most,” says Pinedale Fish Supervisor and event coordinator Hilda Sexauer. “But catching a fish is always the biggest highlight and most kids do.”

Saturday is also Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming. Anyone may fish without a fishing license or Conservation Stamp on free fishing day, Saturday, June 2, 2018. All limits and other fishing regulations apply.

More details on Free Fishing Day are listed in the Wyoming fishing regulations booklet and on the Wyoming Game and Fish website at: http://wgfd.wyo.gov/.

There are Kids Fishing Day events held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week.

Sponsors of the Pinedale event include Upper Green River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Town of Pinedale, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bridger-Teton National Forest and Bureau of Land Management.

Adult volunteers are always needed to help out at the event and be “fishing guides” for the kids.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more, contact Hilda Sexauer at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-367-4353 or Kate Olsen with U.S. Forest Service at 307-367-5751.

The G&F supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this event should call a number listed above. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.