Free and Reduced Cost School Meal Forms Available Anytime

ROCK SPRINGS — Angela Erramouspe, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Director of Nutrition Services, informed the District Board of Trustees at their Monday meeting that Free/Reduced Cost meal forms may be completed at any time throughout the school year.

“I don’t know if a lot of parents are aware that you can fill out the form at any time of year,” Erramouspe said.

She added that the forms are available at the district’s Central Administration Building and at each school’s office throughout the district.

Currently, online forms are not available, but they will be eventually.

“As soon as the online form is available, we’ll make an announcement,” Erramouspe told the Board.

During the 2016-2017 school year, according to Erramouspe’s statistics, 38% of the district’s students were receiving Free or Reduced Cost meals, with 18% of that number participating in the K-12 breakfast program.

Overall, for K-12, 8% of students were eating breakfast at school on average daily. An average of 63% of Free/Reduced Cost students were eating lunch at school daily.

The total K-12 figure was 37% average lunches served daily.

One information package which Erramouspe has implemented consists of the “Nutrislice” program.

She explained that a parent or student can download the district’s free mobile menus app (available here) or connect with Nutrislice through the Apple App store or Google Play on Android.

The parent or student can choose a particular school and choose a menu for either breakfast or lunch, then hover over a menu item to obtain a description of that item’s nutrition information such as calories, percentage of fat, etc.

Breakfast/Lunch Program reimbursement claims from the state amounted to $997,672.16 for the 2013-2014 school year, followed by a dip to $963,598.20 for 2014-2015, then a rise to $1,079,849.14 in 2015-2016 and $1,143,546.12 in 2016-2017, according to information from Erramouspe.

A “Wellness Committee” exists for the district, Erramouspe explained, consisting of herself, Molly Steer, Rick Spann, Stephanie Hardesty, Jamie Lovato, Sadie West, Annette Ice, Danielle Kruske, Nereasa Pergande, Jessica Castillo, Amy Wiig, Debra Stephenson, Stephanie Thompson and Nicole Bolton. Thompson is a member of the Board of Trustees.