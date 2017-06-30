Free Sewing Lessons Every Saturday This Summer

GREEN RIVER — Flaming Gorge Modern Makers in Green River is hosting free sewing classes all summer.

Flaming Gorge Modern Makers is at 541 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.

Goals of classes like this are to create a safe social place to play and to make it accessible to everyone.

Message them on Facebook to reserve your spot.

Times

8-12 year olds is from 10 am -12 pm.

13+ class is from 3-5 pm