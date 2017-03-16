Liberty Tax wants to show teachers, first responders and medical staff our appreciation.
For a limited time, we will be offering FREE tax preparation to the following individuals on the following dates:
- First Responders: March 12 – March 18
- Medical Staff: March 19 – March 25
- Teachers: March 26 – April 1
Stop by and let us show you how much we appreciate everything you do.
Call 307-362-7667 for an appointment.
The professionals at Liberty Tax are open seven days a week. Walk into our office at 2400 Foothill Blvd #2 in Rock Springs or call 307-362-7667 for an appointment.
