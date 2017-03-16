Liberty Tax wants to show teachers, first responders and medical staff our appreciation.

For a limited time, we will be offering FREE tax preparation to the following individuals on the following dates:

First Responders: March 12 – March 18

Medical Staff: March 19 – March 25

Teachers: March 26 – April 1

Stop by and let us show you how much we appreciate everything you do.

Call 307-362-7667 for an appointment.

The professionals at Liberty Tax are open seven days a week. Walk into our office at 2400 Foothill Blvd #2 in Rock Springs or call 307-362-7667 for an appointment.

Follow Liberty Tax Service on Facebook here.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.