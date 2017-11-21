0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Freedom Oilfield Services Hiring Class A CDL Driver

Join the Freedom Team!

Freedom Oilfield Services is celebrating 15 years of business in 2017, located in Reliance, Wyoming and they are now hiring for a Class A CDL Driver.

Apply Online or In-Person Today!

 

Position Requirements:

  • Tank endorsement and fluid hauling experience required
  • Hazmat endorsement preferred
  • Clean driving record required

 

We Offer:

  • Competitive pay
  • Great benefits including health, prescription, dental and life insurance
  • Paid time off after 6 months of service
  • Reimbursement for PPE
  • 401k after 1 year of service

 

 

To Apply:

Apply in-person at 16 Second Street, Reliance, WY.

~OR~

Download application at www.freedomofs.net and email to freedom5300@yahoo.com or fax to (307) 382-5900.

 

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: