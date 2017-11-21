Freedom Oilfield Services Hiring Class A CDL Driver

Join the Freedom Team!

Freedom Oilfield Services is celebrating 15 years of business in 2017, located in Reliance, Wyoming and they are now hiring for a Class A CDL Driver.

Apply Online or In-Person Today!

Position Requirements:

Tank endorsement and fluid hauling experience required

Hazmat endorsement preferred

Clean driving record required

We Offer:

Competitive pay

Great benefits including health, prescription, dental and life insurance

Paid time off after 6 months of service

Reimbursement for PPE

401k after 1 year of service

To Apply:

Apply in-person at 16 Second Street, Reliance, WY.

~OR~

Download application at www.freedomofs.net and email to freedom5300@yahoo.com or fax to (307) 382-5900.

