Freedom Oilfield Services Hiring Class A CDL Driver

Join the Freedom Team!
Freedom Oilfield Services is celebrating 15 years of business in 2017, located in Reliance, Wyoming and they are now hiring for a Class A CDL Driver.
Apply Online or In-Person Today!
Position Requirements:
- Tank endorsement and fluid hauling experience required
- Hazmat endorsement preferred
- Clean driving record required
We Offer:
- Competitive pay
- Great benefits including health, prescription, dental and life insurance
- Paid time off after 6 months of service
- Reimbursement for PPE
- 401k after 1 year of service
To Apply:
Apply in-person at 16 Second Street, Reliance, WY.
~OR~
Download application at www.freedomofs.net and email to freedom5300@yahoo.com or fax to (307) 382-5900.
