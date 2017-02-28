Freedom Oilfield Services Hiring Hot Oiler Operators

Freedom Oilfield Services, Inc. is hiring Hot Oiler Operators for both Reliance, WY, and Killdeer, ND.

If you have:

Class A CDL with tank and hazmat endorsement (Class B with tank endorsement considered)

Hot oil unit, high pressure, wellhead, or other oilfield experience

Clean driving record

We offer:

Competitive pay

Great benefits including affordable health, dental and life insurance

Reimbursement for PPE

Safety-focused work culture

Employee housing for ND employees

Paid time off after 6 months of service

401(k) after 1 year of service

Apply Today

Apply in person at 16 2nd Street in Reliance, WY, or email a resume to freedom5300@yahoo.com, or fax a resume to 307-382-5900.

