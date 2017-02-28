0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Freedom Oilfield Services Hiring Hot Oiler Operators

Freedom Oilfield Services Hot Oiler Trucks

Freedom Oilfield Services, Inc. is hiring Hot Oiler Operators for both Reliance, WY, and Killdeer, ND.

If you have:

  • Class A CDL with tank and hazmat endorsement (Class B with tank endorsement considered)
  • Hot oil unit, high pressure, wellhead, or other oilfield experience
  • Clean driving record

We offer:

  • Competitive pay
  • Great benefits including affordable health, dental and life insurance
  • Reimbursement for PPE
  • Safety-focused work culture
  • Employee housing for ND employees
  • Paid time off after 6 months of service
  • 401(k) after 1 year of service

 

Apply Today

Apply in person at 16 2nd Street in Reliance, WY, or email a resume to freedom5300@yahoo.com, or fax a resume to 307-382-5900.

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *