Freedom Oilfield Services Hiring Hot Oiler Operators

Freedom Oilfield Services, Inc. is hiring Hot Oiler Operators for both Reliance, WY, and Killdeer, ND.
If you have:
- Class A CDL with tank and hazmat endorsement (Class B with tank endorsement considered)
- Hot oil unit, high pressure, wellhead, or other oilfield experience
- Clean driving record
We offer:
- Competitive pay
- Great benefits including affordable health, dental and life insurance
- Reimbursement for PPE
- Safety-focused work culture
- Employee housing for ND employees
- Paid time off after 6 months of service
- 401(k) after 1 year of service
Apply Today
Apply in person at 16 2nd Street in Reliance, WY, or email a resume to freedom5300@yahoo.com, or fax a resume to 307-382-5900.
