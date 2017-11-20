Fremont County Weed and Pest Wins Landscape Stewardship Award

LANDER – The Public Lands Foundation recently presented Fremont County Weed and Pest with a 2017 Landscape Stewardship Certificate of Appreciation at the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office.

Community partnerships, such as the one between FCWP and the Lander Field Office, are an essential component of the BLM’s mission to practice shared conservation stewardship on public land.

BLM Natural Resource Specialist Jeremie Artery nominated FCWP for the award. “Fremont County Weed and Pest has been an outstanding partner for many years,” Artery said. “The BLM Lander Field Office depends heavily on them for a successful invasive species program.”

The PLF Landscape Stewardship Award honors citizens and organizations who work to advance and sustain community-based stewardship on landscapes that include, in whole or in part, lands administered by the BLM.

Bill LeBarron, PLF’s Wyoming representative, presented the award. “Without fail, FCWP delivers high quality invasive plant management on BLM-administered public lands and works cooperatively with all local partners,” LeBarron said.

FCWP has collaborated with the BLM for more than 25 years to treat invasive weeds on 2.4 million acres of public land. FCWP’s efforts include public education; a comprehensive weed inventory, treatment and monitoring effort; an early detection and rapid response effort using biological and herbicide treatment; and an effective monitoring program.

“The BLM has been a very good partner for as long as I can remember,” said Supervisor Aaron Foster, who accepted the award on behalf of FCWP. “Thank you to my staff for making this possible.”