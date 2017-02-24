FREMONT MOTORS Ride of the Month: 2017 Chrysler 300S V6 AWD Alloy Edition

Fremont Motors’ Ride of the Month is a sleek 2017 Chrysler 300S V6 AWD Alloy Edition.

Lease the 2017 Chrysler 300S V6 AWD Alloy Edition for only $327.58 a month (plus tax). If you qualify for Lease Loyalty, you’ll get a $4,750 rebate that will count toward your down payment.

Stop by our store at 1900 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs to see it for yourself and to see the other cars and trucks on the lot.

.



.

The standard features of the 2017 Chrysler 300S V6 AWD Alloy Edition include:

3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine

300 Horsepower Rating

8-Speed Automatic 845RE Transmission

All Wheel Drive

300S Alloy Edition – Premium Group

Leather Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats

Heated Leather Seats

Keyless Entry

Child Safety Locks

Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof

Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror

S Model Appearance Package

Granite Crystal Metal Clear Coat

Aluminum Wheels

Backup Camera

Satellite Radio w/ Premium Sound System

ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System

Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection

UConnect 8.4″ with Navigation

8.4″ Touchscreen Display

The 2017 Chrysler 300S V6 AWD Alloy Edition boasts 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. Stop by Fremont Motors in Rock Springs and see it for yourself.

Drive away with this vehicle today with a 36-month lease for:

$327.58 per month (plus tax)

$327.58 down (plus tax)

$4,750 rebate, which counts toward the down payment

10,000 miles per year

Must qualify for Lease Loyalty

.

.

.



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922_0700 or send us a message.