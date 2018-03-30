Fremont Therapy Group is Hiring Full-Time Front Staff Position!

Fremont Therapy Group, a well-respected outpatient physical therapy clinic in Green River, is growing and has an immediate opening for a full-time front staff position.

As Fremont Therapy Group continues to grow, we are looking for strong professionals to add to our team. Currently, we are seeking a full-time Patient Care Coordinator.

The ideal candidate for this Patient Care Coordinator position must be competent handling phone calls, greeting patients and scheduling appointments, and providing support to our physical therapists.

This person must possess excellent communication, computer and organization skills. They must also demonstrate a willingness to help and continue to learn and grow with our clinic.

In addition to working with a highly skilled and fun staff, you will receive the following benefits:

15-25 days paid-time-off per year

6 paid holidays

100% employer-paid group health insurance

Participation in our 401K, with a 3% company contribution

Performance-based bonus program

Profit sharing

Opportunity for professional growth and advancement

As a therapist-owned company, we understand our greatest resource is our staff, so we work hard to foster their interests and growth through continuing education and accelerated skills development programs. Our company goal is to provide opportunities for the personal and professional growth of our staff.

Construction of our new state-of-the-art facility was completed in April of 2017. This facility includes private treatment rooms, a heated therapy pool, and expansive gym area, creating the optimal environment for our therapists to help their patients’ progress to their highest potential.

Fremont Therapy Group also combined forces with Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy, LLC in Rock Springs last June. This new partnership is aligned with the same strong core values and philosophies dedicated to making patients’ experience at physical therapy positive, progressive and rewarding.

Fremont Therapy Group operates clinics in Lander, Riverton, Rock Springs, Green River and Rawlins and has been providing physical therapy service in Wyoming since 1996. Together we bring a host of specialized skills and advanced training for our patients in areas such as hand therapy, lymphedema, pelvic health, dry needling, sports therapy and more.