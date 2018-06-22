COMMUNITYEVENTSON-THE-NOW Friday Flaming Gorge Days Fun! tweet By Lillian Palmer - June 22, 2018 232 Views Flaming Gorge Days is celebrating its 62nd year and 150 years of Green River! This year is packed with family-fun entertainment. Here’s today’s schedule of events. We’ll help you know where to go and when to get there all weekend long. Look out for tomorrow’s schedule in the morning! Friday, June 22 Event Schedule 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am Deadline to sign up is June 16 Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY . Festival in the Park at Evers Park starts at 10 am! Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more Live performances throughout the day Slip N Slide Kickball, sponsored by Sweetwater Against Trafficking is at Expedition Island at 10 am . Live & Local! Flaming Gorge Days brings you a jam-packed show Friday night, with local music for everyone! They bring you Audio Revolution, Sickamore Treezy, Scarlet Rain, and Nowhere Fast! Concerts at Expedition Island at 6 pm Tickets are only $10 and will be available at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce on June 1st. You can also pay at the gate. Read more about the bands here. Check out SweetwaterNOW leading up to the event for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.