Friday Night’s Football Game will be Senior Night

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Senior football players, cheerleaders, and dance team members will be recognized Friday night, October 20, at the Varsity football game at Wolves Stadium.

Senior Night Schedule

The Senior football players will be recognized at 6:30 pm, before the football game kicks off at 7 pm. The football team will be taking on the Star Valley Braves.

The Senior cheerleaders and the Senior dancers will be recognized during the halftime presentation.

