Full Slate Of Activities For UW Homecoming Oct. 21-28

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s 2017 Homecoming kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21, with The Big Event, UW’s student-led community service activity.

Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity as UW students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community. More than 500 students are expected to participate in projects such as painting, cleaning and yard work.

Activities during Homecoming Week, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 28, will range from department open house celebrations, tailgate parties and student activities to the annual parade and football game.

This year’s theme is “Wyoming Spirit, Wild as the West.”

A variety of activities are planned for students throughout the week, including UW’s oldest Homecoming tradition, Homecoming Sing, which is set Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium. For a list of daily student activities, click here.

Homecoming registration will take place Friday, Oct. 27, from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8-11:30 a.m. in the Blalock Family Room at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. Registrants may pick up a University Store discount coupon (only for UW graduates), the Homecoming events schedule booklet and update their contact information.

The UW Alumni Association (UWAA) will celebrate the 50th Club Reunion Oct. 26-28. The reunion will celebrate the honoree class of 1967 while also inviting all alumni who have graduated earlier to attend.

The association also will honor the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients: Stephen Adams, Richard “Dick” Agee, Mary C. “Mimi” Fenton and M. Margaret McKeown. For more information about these awards, visit www.uwyo.edu/alumni.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at Ninth Street and Ivinson Avenue. The UWAA and the WYO-Gold Student Alumni Association coordinate the parade. This year’s parade grand marshals are Charles “Chuck” (B.A. ’62) and Katherine “Katie” (Kugland) Brown (B.A. ’61).

In 1968, the Browns went into business for themselves in Wheatland and, over the span of the next 50 years, the C.H. Brown Co. has grown into a nationwide heavy equipment finance company.

In 2005, Chuck was appointed to the UW Board of Trustees and has served as its president. He is a former president and board member of the UW Alumni Association; received the College of Business Distinguished Alumni Award in 2008; and received the UW Distinguished Alumni Award in 2011. Chuck also has served as a member of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, Wyoming Transportation Commission and the Denver Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank. Katie has been a member of the UW Libraries Development Board and is active with numerous other civic organizations.

The All Alumni and Friends Reunion, sponsored by First Interstate Bank, is Saturday, Oct. 28, in conjunction with the Pokes Pregame Pep Rally, hosted by the UW Foundation. The reunion will begin at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center three hours before kickoff. Appetizers will be available while they last, along with a cash bar. The pep rally will feature remarks from Coach Craig Bohl, the Cowboy Walk, Western Thunder Marching Band and the UW cheer team.

The football game Saturday, Oct. 28, is against New Mexico at 5:30 p.m. The Pepsi Pregame Zone (in the Indoor Practice Facility northeast of the stadium) opens three hours before kickoff.

For more information about Homecoming 2017, visit www.uwyo.edu/homecoming.