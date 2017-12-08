Full-Time Diesel Mechanic Wanted

Le Bus is looking to fill a full-time Diesel Mechanic position at their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.
Apply In-Person Today!
Position Requirements
- Experience is necessary
- Must have your own tools
- Must pass a drug test
- Clean driving record a must
- CDL a plus
Employment Benefits
All full-time jobs offer full benefits, 401K and health insurance.
To Apply
Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
No phone calls please.
