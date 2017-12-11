Full-Time Mechanic Helper & Part-Time Luber Wanted

Le Bus is looking for a full-time Mechanic Helper & part-time Luber for their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.
Apply In-Person Today!
320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY
Position Description
- Give assistance to lead mechanics
- Change and check oil on vehicles
- Will train the right person
Employment Benefits
All full-time jobs offer full benefits, 401K and health insurance.
To Apply
Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
No phone calls please.
