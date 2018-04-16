Full-Time Office Administrator Wanted for Fast Paced Local Office

Hiring for a Full-Time Office Administrator
Required Experience:
- Excellent communication & phone skills
- At least 1 year of office experience
- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook & database software
Preferred Traits:
- Self-motivated
- Honest
- Reliable
- Very organized
- Ability to multi-task
- Ability to take direction
- Must be a team player
*Ideal applicant will be a fast learner, take pride in their work, & have a passion for getting things done.
How to Apply:
Interested applicants can email their resume to resumesubmission18@gmail.com
