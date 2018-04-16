Full-Time Office Administrator Wanted for Fast Paced Local Office

Hiring for a Full-Time Office Administrator

Required Experience:

Excellent communication & phone skills

At least 1 year of office experience

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook & database software

Preferred Traits:

Self-motivated

Honest

Reliable

Very organized

Ability to multi-task

Ability to take direction

Must be a team player

*Ideal applicant will be a fast learner, take pride in their work, & have a passion for getting things done.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants can email their resume to resumesubmission18@gmail.com

