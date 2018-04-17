Fundraiser Set For Sandra Figenser Trip

GREEN RIVER — On May 15 from 5:30-7:00 at Stellar Coffee (150 Uinta Drive, Green River) a group of Green River High School students will sing to raise money for their friend Sandra Figenser. Students ask the community to attend and all tips will go to fund Figenser’s trip to New York. Donations can also be made to Sandra at the administration office in GRHS or to Mr. Figenser at Truman Elementary School.

Sandra Figenser, a freshman at Green River High School, raised over $1000.00 for a New York Broadway experience through Open Jar Institute. However, her friends wanted to help her even more. They put together an hour-long program of song and entertainment.

Sandra tried out for Open Jar at the state drama competition against juniors and seniors. She was prepared for rejection, but she was one of 60 students chosen nationwide.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sandra is one of a select group of students are chosen each year to spend ONE WEEK in New York City working in intensive master classes, workshops and classes with Broadway’s best professionals. Plus…see the hottest new Broadway shows each night, take backstage tours and meet the cast of Broadway shows, all in preparation for your own journey to Broadway.

Here is why the program is called Open Jar:

A group of researchers did a study on fleas:

They took a group of fleas, put them in a jar and closed the lid.

The fleas, which have a high capacity to jump, kept hitting the lid of the jar as they jumped.

After a few days, the fleas learned the limitation of where the lid was and began jumping just below the height of the lid.

A week later, they took off the lid of the jar. The fleas continued to jump at the adjusted height and, although the jar was now open, they never jumped out of the jar.

Like those fleas in the OPEN JAR, so do we, as humans (and ARTISTS) often adjust to the limitations others set for us to the point where we stop doing our very best – even when there are no limitations – and we never achieve what we were meant to achieve.

At THE OPEN JAR INSTITUTE we believe that the lid is off… the possibilities endless…

Open Jar is New York City’s most Broadway-integrated actor training program, The Open Jar Institute provides select students intensive one-on-one training with some of Broadway’s biggest stars, performers, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors.

You can also watch and listen to Open Jar Institute Founder, Jeff Whiting in a recent TEDx talk.

#openjarinstitute