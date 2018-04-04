Game and Fish Openings Delayed in Dubois to Alleviate Resource Damage

DUBOIS — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be opening Dubois area Commission-owned lands a few hours later starting this year.

Whiskey Basin and Inberg/Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) along with areas of Spence & Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will open at 8:00 a.m. instead of midnight on May 16 each year.

Each year these and many other WHMAs around the State are closed to human presence and/or motorized travel to minimize disturbance to wintering deer, elk, and other wildlife.

Delaying the opening of these lands outside of Dubois should alleviate recent concerns over public safety and resource damage.

Dubois Game Warden Brian Baker says, “Every year the rush to get onto these lands seems to grow and there are real concerns for resource damage and public safety. By changing the opening time, we will likely still have many people lined up to get through the gates, but with the daylight at least everyone can see where they are going.”

Baker continues “We also hope this will reduce the number of off-road and resource damage violations we document each year. Many of these go unsolved, but with everyone starting out during daylight hours enforcement personnel and the public will be better able to spot and report these types of violations.”