Game and Fish to Release Updated Regulations for Grizzly Bear Hunting After Hearing Public Comments

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet in Lander on May 23, 2018 to discuss and vote on a potential grizzly bear hunting season.

The meeting begins at 10 am at The Inn in Lander in the Peaks Conference Center, 260 Grand View Drive. The public is invited to attend and provide in-person comment.



Commission to Discuss Two Regulations

The Commission will be discussing two regulations: Chapter 32, Regulation Governing Firearm Cartridges and Archery Equipment and Chapter 68, Grizzly Bear Hunting Seasons.

The regulation is for grizzly bear hunting seasons and adds to another existing rule that was passed in 2017 to establish some of the specifics around grizzly bear management. The proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website.

The updated regulation changes the quota of female grizzly bears allowed to be hunted to one, reduced from two.

“This a further effort to ensure our first grizzly bear hunt in over 40 years is conservative. Additionally, the changed proposal reflects our work to address any concerns about the hunting allocation process between the states of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana,” said Brian Nesvik, chief game warden.

The updated proposed regulation also clarifies the process to obtain a license if a hunter is placed on the grizzly bear license issuance list for hunt areas 1-6.

Hunters who are high enough on the list will be required to submit payment for their license fee and proof of a hunter education certificate within 10 days of notification.



10 Day Hunt Periods in Areas 1-6

Additionally, the updated proposal establishes 10 day hunt periods for those hunting in areas 1-6.

The draft quota inside the demographic monitoring area, which is the area experts deemed as suitable habitat is 11 bears with a very conservative bear female sub-quota.

Allowable mortality limits are developed using a pre-set formula outlined in a cooperative agreement between the states of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

Input from the the public last fall suggested this proposal include mandatory education for grizzly bear hunters, hunt areas and regulations to direct harvest to areas with higher potential for grizzly bear/human conflicts, a closed portion of a hunt area next to Grand Teton National Park to support the wildlife viewing tourism economy and a prohibition against hunting grizzly bears near highways.

The cost of grizzly bear licenses was previously set in law by the Wyoming Legislature.