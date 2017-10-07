Game And Fish Asking For Help To Solve Poaching Case

GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Game Warden Gary Boyd is seeking information to solve an elk poaching case that occurred in Elk Hunt Area 31, Little Mountain, on October 4.

“The cow elk that was shot and left in area 31, south of Rock Springs,” Boyd said.”The cow elk had a GPS collar on it and was collared as part of the D.E.E.R Project going on in cooperation with the University of Wyoming. I believe whoever shot this elk may have been scared they did something wrong when they saw the collar. There is nothing wrong with shooting a collared animal, but it is a wildlife violation to leave any game animal to waste. The collars are expensive and hold important data on that animal. So, we want people to call the number on the collar and make sure the collar is returned to any Game and Fish Regional Office or Game and Fish personnel.”

Anyone with information on this wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Gary Boyd at 307-875-3325, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a conviction.