Game and Fish Investigating Deer Poaching

BAGGS — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Baggs Game Warden Kim Olson are seeking information on a poached mule deer that was probably killed on or around December 25 on Powder Mountain, in deer hunt area 100. Powder Mountain is west of Baggs, along with Powder Rim, in Sweetwater County.

A concerned sportsman discovered the headless mule deer and contacted Olson.

Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Kim Olson at 307-383-2160, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).