Game And Fish Invites The Public To Talk About Grizzly Bears And Grizzly Bear Management Nov 29 In Green River

CHEYENNE — The public is invited to talk with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department about what they would like to know and learn about grizzly bears. Game and Fish will be holding community meetings statewide beginning in mid-November where all people with an interest in grizzly bears can talk with wildlife managers. In May of last year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a new version of its grizzly bear management plan. Now that the species has been delisted, management in Wyoming will be guided by this plan.

These meetings will be an opportunity for those who are interested to weigh in on all components of grizzly bear management.

Locally meetings will take place in Pinedale and Green River, on November 16th and 29th respectively.

“We are excited to have conversations with the public and hear what they want to know and learn about their grizzly bears. We want these gatherings to be productive information sharing and listening sessions about an iconic animal that most everyone in Wyoming and beyond is interested in,” said Dan Thompson, Game and Fish large carnivore section supervisor.

The meetings will be a chance for the public to learn more about all aspects of grizzly bear research, education and management in Wyoming and help shape grizzly bear conservation in the future. Game and Fish biologists will open each meeting with a brief, informative presentation on grizzly bear recovery and conservation, an overview of the major components of the grizzly bear management plan and what Game and Fish hopes to gain from discussions with the public.

“This is an opportunity for people to tell us what they think about grizzly bear management and to have an open discussion with Game and Fish about all the work we are doing with grizzly bears,” said Thompson. “After decades of recovery efforts, we now have the opportunity to delve deeper into some of the questions the public may have as to what is happening with grizzly bears and with our management of the population.”

Thompson said that while much outside focus and interest has been solely on hunting, the goals of the meeting are to talk about the overall grizzly bear management and the education and outreach program, Bear Wise, within the Game and Fish.

“This is an exciting time in wildlife conservation and management, and we look forward to talking with you about it,” said Thompson.

The tentative meeting schedule includes:

Nov 8: Casper and Laramie

Nov 9: Sheridan

Nov 15: Jackson

Nov 16: Pinedale

Nov 29: Green River

Nov 30: Cody

Dec 4: Lander

Specific times and locations will be announced at the end of October. Information about grizzly bear management and education efforts is available on the Game and Fish website.