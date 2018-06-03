Game & Fish Plants Willows for Fish

PINEDALE– Game & Fish personnel from the Pinedale Region have been busy transplanting willows to stabilize stream banks and improve fish habitat along the New Fork River and Duck Creek this spring.

At Duck Creek, two different species of willows (Booth’s and Geyer’s) were planted to determine the success of each.

In this project, 100 willows of each species were planted with multiple techniques, including both in the spring (2018) and the fall (2017), to evaluate various techniques and determine which are most likely to be successful in future aquatic habitat improvement efforts.