Game And Fish Seeking Information On Mule Deer Poaching Cases

Two Mule Deer Poached On Poison Spider Road Near Casper

CASPER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two mule deer bucks that were recently shot and left to waste just outside of Casper.

On Oct. 13, West Casper Game Warden Adam Parks was called to the scene in Deer Hunt Area 89, just off Poison Spider Road between Forest Oil Road and Powder River Road by the landowner who had found the deer.

Game Warden Parks stated, “The two mule deer had been shot, the heads were removed, and the rest of the animals were left to waste. This hunt area is extremely difficult to draw a license in and this incident took an opportunity away from sportsmen and women who play by the rules. Any information about the shooting of these mule deer would be greatly appreciated.”

Game wardens continue to investigate whether this case is related to an incident earlier this year where a doe and buck mule deer where poached near Trapper’s Route, but at this time it appears to be a separate incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or the local game warden directly at (307)473-3420. Tips may also be reported online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov. Smartphone users can report information by text message (text the word WGFD to 847411) or by the Android app WGFD Tips. Informants can choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Game And Fish Seeking Information On Mule Deer Buck Poaching

CODY – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally shot and left to waste in Deer Hunt Area 113 south of Cody.

South Cody Game Warden Grant Gerharter said that he discovered the abandoned deer about 50 yards off of the South Fork Road, just west of the Carter Mountain Access Road.

“Someone shot the deer, cut the head off and left the meat to waste,” Gerharter said. “We believe the deer was shot October 13, most likely in the evening. The deer season on private land in that area does not open until Nov. 1.”

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call South Cody Game Warden Grant Gerharter at 307-587-3886, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.