Game & Fish Seeking Public Comment on Sage Grouse Game Bird Farms

CASPER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a public meeting and is taking comments on proposed game bird farm and greater sage grouse raised on private game bird farm regulations.

The proposals will make Game and Fish regulations comply with legislation passed by the 2017 Wyoming Legislature.

The public meeting will be held June 14, 6 p.m. at the Game and Fish Office in Casper, 3030 Energy Lane.

There will also be a an online meeting June 14, 12:00 p.m. to participate visit Game and Fish’s website at that time. The video event will be accessible at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get- Involved/Public-Meetings.

Written comments on the proposed regulations will be accepted through 5 p.m. July 25 by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov.

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their Aug. 23 meeting in Casper at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission, 2211 King Boulevard.