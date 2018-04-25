Game & Fish To Discuss Upcoming Habitat Treatments To Benefit Wyoming Range Mule Deer And Other Wildlife

LA BARGE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) will hold a public information sharing meeting to discuss the progress of the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Habitat Project over the last four years and discuss future treatment plans. The public meeting will be held Monday, May 7, at the LaBarge Town Hall from 5:00-7:00 pm.

The meeting will include habitat biologists and fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and WGFD, engaging in an open house-style format with a brief presentation to occur at 5:30 pm.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity for citizens to learn about what has been accomplished by the BLM and WGFD in the first four years of treatments with an update on a variety of habitat treatments planned for this coming summer and beyond.

Since 2014, some 11,600 acres of sagebrush have been enhanced, 2,900 acres of aspen have been mechanically treated, 900 acres of aspen have been prescribed burned and over 12,000 acres of cheatgrass have been treated. In 2018, plans include approximately 850 acres of aspen prescribed burns, 1,400 acres of sagebrush enhancements, 300 acres of aspen mechanical treatments and extensive cheatgrass management.

Since 2010, WGFD has worked collaboratively with the public to develop the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative. Implementinghabitat enhancements on public land was a significant component of the plan designed to guide management of the Wyoming Range mule deer herd.