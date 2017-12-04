Game and Fish Wildlife Habitat Management Areas Begin to Close for Winter

CHEYENNE — Many big game hunting seasons are coming to a close, and so are the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA). The majority of WHMAs close for the winter annually to provide protection to big game on their winter range.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” Ray Bredehoft said, habitat and access branch chief for Game and Fish. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports the wintering wildlife.”

The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.